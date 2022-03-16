VIRGINA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Economic Development and Council member Sabrina Wooten are expanding efforts to reach small businesses through Launch VB.

Launch VB is a business initiative and new online resource for those who want to start a business or expand an existing business. It can help with writing business plans, obtaining licenses and finding new markets.

The site consolidates critical information such as financial and hiring advice, location ideas, and other resources to help establish their business.

“With Virginia Beach being ranked 24th among ‘The 75 Best American Cities to Start a Business,’ it proves we have the knowledge and experts to help those who want to build on their dream of owning a business,” said Wooten. “The resources we offer through our Economic Development department will help aspiring business owners establish companies that will contribute greatly to our city and its economic base.”

For more information about Launch VB, visit virginiabeach.gov/services/launch-virginia-beach.