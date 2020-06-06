VB Kung Fu Tea owner removed after making racist comments, business says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Kung Fu Tea has confirmed a majority owner of one of its locations in Hampton Roads has been removed from the position following racist comments made on social media.

On Thursday, Kung Fu Tea in Virginia Beach posted on its Facebook page apologizing for the conduct of its majority owner, David Chiang, on his personal page.

“After an internal review, we have determined that Chiang has lacked judgement, as a leader, when he made an insensitive post regarding the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement,” Kung Fu Tea wrote.

The business removed Chiang from his management duties at both Kung Fu Tea and Five Spice Kitchen.

The posts did not specify what comments Chiang made, and WAVY has not independently confirmed the authenticity of screenshots circulating on social media.

“Our company has zero tolerance for racial insensitivity. Chiang’s action does not represent our company values. We, as a company, stand in solidarity with the fight against systemic racism and the historic oppression of the Black community. As a small minority-owned business, we owe great gratitude to the civil rights movement that has paved the way for the opportunities we have today. We will use our influence within our community to amplify support for the BLM movement. We’ll do better.”

Later in the day Thursday, the majority owner of Five Spice Kitchen, Michael Wu, posted again from the business’ page, confirming Chiang was no longer managing the business’ social media account and has “been relieved of his ownership entirely.”

The statement was made jointly with Kung Fu Tea corporate, Wu said.

Wu said the business has created a specific email for inquiries and complaints.

