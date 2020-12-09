VB Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court closes temporarily due to COVID-19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court will be closed through Dec. 13 due to COVID-19.

The chief judge ordered the courts to be closed starting Wednesday, the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet Tuesday.

All cases are continued except for arraignments for incarcerated juveniles and adult defendants. All other hearings scheduled Dec. 9 through 11 will be held as a review of bond or detention status hearing Dec. 14.

The rest of the Virginia Beach Courthouse will be open for business as usual during this time.