VB jury recommends 25 years in prison for man convicted of murder

Malik Brown (Photo courtesy: VB Police)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach jury is recommending a prison sentence of 25 years for a man convicted in a deadly shooting last year.

Jurors found Malik Brown guilty of second degree murder and use of a firearm in the death of Malcolm Jones.

The shooting happened last March in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on Virginia Beach Boulevard. Brown shot Jones after a fight. Jones died the next day at the hospital.

Brown will be formally sentenced in July.

