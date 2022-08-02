VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The man who killed Bellamy Gamboa in July 2018 was formally sentenced Tuesday to 25 and a half years in prison.

As he handed down the sentence, the judge called this “the most vile and inhumane case” he has ever witnessed on the bench.

Bellamy Gamboa

It took the jury less than two hours of deliberation during the trial in May to convict Lamont Johnson, 45, of the death of his ex-girlfriend on a charge of second degree murder. He was also found guilty of two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Johnson confessed to strangling Gamboa in the Virginia Beach townhome they shared with their 20-month-old twins. The Commonwealth’s evidence proved they had an argument over rent. He pushed her down a flight of stairs, assaulted her when she tried to call police, then choked her to death.

He told investigators he left the children home alone when he disposed of Gamboa’s body in a dumpster in Chesapeake. Weeks after the crime, Johnson took detectives to the dumpster. Investigators determined the contents had been incinerated.

Gamboa’s body was never recovered.

The grandparents of Gamboa's oldest children were in court Tuesday for the sentencing.