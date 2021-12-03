VB internet crimes against children investigation leads to arrest in Australia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Australia has been arrested following a international investigation into crimes against children.

According to Virginia Beach police, investigators were using the identity of a 14-year-old girl on Kik when they recieved a direct message from another user. The suspect soon asked how investigators old ‘she’ was and if ‘she’ wanted to trade pictures.

Police say the chat progressed and the suspect sent explicit nude pictures and videos of himself. After authorities located the man in Australia, Terry Peter Lehmann was arrested and charged with one count of Use of a Carriage Service to Transmit Indecent Communication to a Child Under 16.

No other information was released.