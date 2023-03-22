VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Housing & Neighborhood Preservation’s main office will be closed on Mar. 23-27.

The office, located at 2424 Courthouse Dr., Building 18A, will be closed for building maintenance. Staff will be working both remotely and in the field.

Residents will be able to connect with the department in the following ways while the building is closed: