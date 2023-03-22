VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Housing & Neighborhood Preservation’s main office will be closed on Mar. 23-27.
The office, located at 2424 Courthouse Dr., Building 18A, will be closed for building maintenance. Staff will be working both remotely and in the field.
Residents will be able to connect with the department in the following ways while the building is closed:
- Call the main office at 757-385-5750 or visit HouseNP@vbgov.com
- Current rental housing clients should contact their housing specialist directly for assistance
- Contact Code Enforcement or register a code complaint at 757-385-4421
- To contact Housing Development (home rehabilitation grant and loan programs): 757-385-5750 or HouseNP@vbgov.com
- To drop off documents, bring them to the brown drop box located outside Building 18A
- Families and individuals experiencing homelessness or in danger of losing their homes should visit the Human Resources Center at 104 N. Witchduck Rd. or call the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline at 757-227-5932