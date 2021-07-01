VB Housing & Neighborhood Preservation office returns to normal operations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, Virginia Beach announced that their Housing & Neighborhood Preservation and Housing Resource Center (HRC) offices will fully reopen on July 6.

The main office, located in building 18A in the Municipal Center, will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for walk-ins and appointments.

In addition, the Virginia Beach Housing Resource Center at 104 N. Witchduck Road will be open as follows:

Homeless Services walk-ins and phone calls for triage and screening available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon; closed Wednesdays for staff training and case management

Day Services for unsheltered adults available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 7 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3 p.m.; Wednesday, 7 to 11:30 a.m.

Health Center doctor on site Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; support staff will provide triage Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins allowed but appointments are encouraged. Call 757-385-2437 to schedule an appointment.

Human Services at the HRC available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to continue digital communications with the department when necessary by:

phone: 757-385-5750,

email: HouseNP@vbgov.com,

online for code complaints ,

, phone for code complaints: 757-385-4421,

or by phone for the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline: 757-227-5932

For more information about the department’s reopening and safety measures, visit VBgov.com/Housing.