VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach is hosting a building dedication ceremony on October 19 for their new city hall.

According to a press release, the ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. in the lobby of Building 1, located at 2401 Courthouse Drive. After the ceremony, the public will also be able to take a tour of the new building.

Photo Courtesy: City of Virginia Beach

The new city hall is approximately 135,000 square feet and is located between the former Building 1 and Building 2. City hall has now become Building 1 and the former Building 1 will be redesigned and renamed Building 3.

The renovations are estimated to be completed in Spring 2024.