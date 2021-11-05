VB hosting “Pack the Box” community donation drive on Nov. 13

Ginger Pigg moves boxes of shopping bags in the storage room of her gift boutique The Perfect Pigg in Cumming, Ga. on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 22, 2021. The bags should have been delivered in four weeks, but took 14 weeks. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach nonprofit, VB Home Now, and the Virginia Beach Housing and Neighborhood Preservation are hosting a community donation drive to help support families and individuals experiencing homelessness.

“Pack the Box” community donation drive, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will work to help fill the recently installed Housing Resource Center (HRC) shipping containers with items to support unsheltered individuals during the winter and others moving from homelessness to housing settle into their own place.

During the event, donations can be dropped off during the event in the parking lot of the HRC on Witchduck Road.

Most needed items include:

$5 restaurant gift cards

Air mattresses

Twin-sized blankets

Bus passes

Diapers

Hand warmers

HE liquid laundry detergent

Ponchos

Thermal underwear

Underwear

Officials are also looking for move in-kits that include bedding, bath, kitchen and cleaning supplies.

For a complete list of items or to make a monetary donation, please visit www.vbhomenow.org. Donations are tax-deductible.

Contact Erin Walker, resource development coordinator, at 757-385-5760 or ewalker@vbgov.com for more information.