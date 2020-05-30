VB Home Now launches matching gift campaign; benefits to Virginia Beach Beach Bags Program

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — VB Home Now encourages the community to help food-insecure students in Virginia Beach by donating through its matching gift campaign that benefits the Education Foundation’s (VBEF) Beach Bags program.

The organization says from May 27 through June 30, they will match, dollar-for-dollar, all donations received at VBHomeNow.org, up to $30,000.

With school closures due to the COVID-19 health crisis, demands for the Beach Bags program have increased, along with food prices to fill the bags due to food scarcity.

The Beach Bags program was founded in 2009 has been providing healthy meals and snacks to students that may otherwise go hungry during weekends, school breaks, and summer vacation.

“Children cannot learn effectively if they’re hungry or don’t know where they will be sleeping from night to night,” said VBCPS Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence.

“We are standing in the gap now and want to help. Food insecurity and housing instability are very much connected to each other. Our goal is to raise $60,000 as a community through this campaign – the equivalent of nearly 16,000 Beach Bags for children in need. Together, we can help provide immediate relief for families as we continue to develop and support long-term solutions that will stabilize housing for our neighbors most affected by COVID-19,” said Ray Bjorkman, chairman of VB Home Now.

VB Home Now is a nonprofit foundation that supports services, programs, and facilities to make homelessness, “rare, brief, and nonrecurring in Virginia Beach.”

For more information about VB Home Now or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit VBHomeNow.org.

