VB Home Now accepting proposals from organizations to prevent, end homelessness in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — VB Home Now is accepting proposals from organizations that help families and individuals experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis in Virginia Beach.

Applications are due by Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. The application package, instructions, and eligibility requirements can be found at vbhomenow.org.

“The foundation is seeking innovative projects that contribute to the Virginia Beach homeless service system and will prioritize funding requests that provide resources, create partnerships, and address gaps within our community that directly impact the homeless and at-risk populations,” city officials said in a statement released Wednesday.

The VB Home Now board of directors will choose grant recipients and award funds in December.

