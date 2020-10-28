VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — VB Home Now is accepting proposals from organizations that help families and individuals experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis in Virginia Beach.
Applications are due by Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. The application package, instructions, and eligibility requirements can be found at vbhomenow.org.
“The foundation is seeking innovative projects that contribute to the Virginia Beach homeless service system and will prioritize funding requests that provide resources, create partnerships, and address gaps within our community that directly impact the homeless and at-risk populations,” city officials said in a statement released Wednesday.
The VB Home Now board of directors will choose grant recipients and award funds in December.
For more information about VB Home Now, click here.
Latest News
- Oklahoma twins’ TikTok election video gets millions of views
- VHHA, Inova Health System partner on mental health support initiative for health care professionals
- Break the Cycle: 22-year-old woman’s legacy inspires family, advocates to combat domestic abuse
- ‘We deserve to be heard’: Man on mission to make voting accessible to Americans with disabilities
- VB Home Now accepting proposals from organizations to prevent, end homelessness in Virginia Beach