VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – VB Home Now is accepting grant proposals from organizations that are working to prevent and end homelessness.

According to a press release, the foundation is looking for impactful projects for 2024 that contribute to the Virginia Beach homeless service system. They also will prioritize funding for resources that will directly impact the homeless population.

This year alone, VB Home Now has given more than $175,000 towards programs and services that support families and people in need. Some programs and services include weekend meals for Virginia Beach Public School students and short-term financial assistance to prevent homelessness

Applications for the grant are due by 5 p.m. on Aug. 31 and can be found on the VB Home Now website.