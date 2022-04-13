VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach health officials are hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, April 15.
The clinic will run from 3-4:30 p.m. at Twin Canal Village, 1480 Drawbridge Circle.
The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health said all vaccines will be available, including boosters. Those ages 5-17 need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted.
Click the links below to schedule an appointment.
Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.
Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.