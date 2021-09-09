VB holding free COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday, Sept. 11

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend.
The clinic is free and will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Sept. 11 at New Hope Baptist Church, 395 Old Great Neck Road.
Vaccines will include the one-dose Johnson & Johnson as well as first and second doses of Moderna and Pfizer. Third doses will also be given to those who are immunocompromised, such as people who have received an organ transplant, who are actively being treated for cancer, who have HIV, or are receiving any other treatment that affects their immune system.
Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are allowed. Those age 12-17 can receive the Pfizer vaccine if they’re accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
