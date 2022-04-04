VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach health officials are holding a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday.
The clinic will be held Wednesday, April 6, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at New Light Baptist Church, 5549 Indian River Road.
People ages 5-17 will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine if they’re accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Those ages 18 and up can choose from all vaccines or get a booster.
Walk-ins will be accepted but appointments are encouraged.
Click a link below to make an appointment:
Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.
Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.