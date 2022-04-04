VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach health officials are holding a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday.

The clinic will be held Wednesday, April 6, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at New Light Baptist Church, 5549 Indian River Road.

People ages 5-17 will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine if they’re accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Those ages 18 and up can choose from all vaccines or get a booster.

Walk-ins will be accepted but appointments are encouraged.

