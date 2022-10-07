VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A conversation about the legend of Grace Sherwood, also known as the “Witch of Pungo” will take place next week in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach History Museums is hosting Conversation with a Curator about the legend of Grace Sherwood. The event is being held on Thursday, October 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Lynnhaven Colonial Education Center, located at 4409 Wishart Road.

A Virginia Beach native and an Associate Professor of History at Eastern Connecticut State University, Scott Moore, will join the conversation to discuss Sherwood. Moore is currently writing a book about her history.

Stories have circulated about Grace Sherwood since 1706 during her trial for witchcraft. To learn more about her story, take a look here.

The event is free and open to the public. Seating will be limited at the event. For any questions about the event please email vbhistory@vbgov.com or call 757-385-5100.