VB health officials partner with local churches to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach health officials are partnering with two local churches to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.

Available vaccines include Johnson & Johnson (one dose), and the first and second doses of Moderna, and Pfizer (Comirnaty). Third doses are also available for those individuals who are immunocompromised.

Although appointments are encouraged, however, walk-ins will also be accepted. Children under 18 will receive the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021-More Than Conquerors Church, 1101 Eaglewood Drive, 4-6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021-Kingdom Cathedral, 3820 Stoneshore Road, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

To find another vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’swebsite and CDC’s website.