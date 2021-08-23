VB health officials hosting 2 free vaccine clinics at Senior Resource Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Emergency Medical Services is partnering with the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health to host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
The clinics are free and will be held at the Senior Resource Center, 912 Princess Anne Road, Thursday, Aug. 26 from 8-11 a.m.
A second clinic for second doses will be held Thursday, Sept. 23 from 8-11 a.m.
People 12 years old and older can be vaccinated. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
People who are immunocompromised can also come and receive a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is more than 28 days have passed since their most recent dose.
Pre-registration is encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.
Register: Thursday, Aug. 26, 8-11 a.m.
Register: Thursday, Sept. 23, 8-11 a.m.
To find another vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’swebsite and CDC’s website.
