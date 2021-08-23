VB health officials hosting 2 free vaccine clinics at Senior Resource Center

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Emergency Medical Services is partnering with the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health to host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The clinics are free and will be held at the Senior Resource Center, 912 Princess Anne Road, Thursday, Aug. 26 from 8-11 a.m.

A second clinic for second doses will be held Thursday, Sept. 23 from 8-11 a.m.

People 12 years old and older can be vaccinated. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

People who are immunocompromised can also come and receive a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is more than 28 days have passed since their most recent dose.

Pre-registration is encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

Register: Thursday, Aug. 26, 8-11 a.m.

Register: Thursday, Sept. 23, 8-11 a.m.

To find another vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org.