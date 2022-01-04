VB health officials holding two COVID-19 vaccine clinics at local schools this week

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is working with ​​Virginia Beach City Public Schools to offer COVID-19 and flu vaccines to students, faculty, staff and the general public.

The clinics will be held on Jan. 6 and 8 at two schools.

Children ages 5-17 must bring a parent or legal guardian with them to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Adults will be able to get the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

People can also get boosters if they’re more than six months past their initial two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago and get a booster shot as well. Those getting boosters can choose which type they receive, which is now allowed under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted.

Register for various appointments at the links before:

Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Brookwood Elementary, 601 S. Lynnhaven Road

Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022
9 a.m. – noon
Brandon Middle School, 1700 Pope Street

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

