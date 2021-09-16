VB Health Dept. to host vaccine clinic at Kingdom Cathedral on Sept. 18

Virginia Beach

The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon.

FILE – In this Wednesday, July 28, 2021 file photo, a health worker administers a dose of Janssen COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson in the Medina neighborhood in Dakar, Senegal. The World Health Organization and partners said on Tuesday, Sept. 14 they hope to provide Africa with about 30% of the COVID-19 vaccines they need by February, badly missing the 60% vaccination coverage goal that African leaders had once hoped for by the end of this year. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, file)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials with the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health are set to host a vaccine clinic on Saturday, September 18 at Kingdom Cathedral.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, they are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Officials say the third dose will also be available, as directed by the CDC, for those individuals who are immunocompromised.

Walk-ins are accepted, however, advanced registration is encouraged.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

