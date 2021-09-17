VB Health Dept. to host series of vaccine clinics at local schools

Audrey Vakker, 14, looks on as she get a Covid-19 vaccination at the Fairfax Government Center vaccination clinic in Fairfax, Virginia on May 13, 2021. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

All clinics will be open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials with the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health are set to host a series of vaccine clinics at local Virginia Beach City Public Schools from September 20-23.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, they are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Officials say the third dose will also be available, as directed by the CDC, for those individuals who are immunocompromised.

Those under 18 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine and will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Walk-ins are accepted, however, advanced registration is encouraged.

The clinics are scheduled for:

Monday, Sept. 20 | Register Green Run High School, 1700 Dahlia Drive

| Wednesday, Sept. 22 | Register Tallwood High School, 1668 Kempsville Road

| Thursday, Sept. 23 | Register Bayside Middle School, 965 Newtown Road

|

All clinics will be open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.