VB Health Dept. to host series of vaccine clinics at local schools; week of Oct. 10

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. Businesses that have announced vaccine mandates say some workers who had been on the fence have since gotten inoculated against COVID-19. But many holdouts remain — a likely sign of what is to come once a federal mandate goes into effect. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials with the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health are set to host a series of vaccine clinics at local Virginia Beach City Public Schools from October 11-14.

The clinics will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, they are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Officials say the third dose will also be available, as directed by the CDC, for those individuals who are immunocompromised.

Those under 18 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine and will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Walk-ins are accepted, however, advanced registration is encouraged.

The clinics are scheduled for:

Monday, Oct. 11 | Register Green Run High School

| Wednesday, Oct. 13 | Register Tallwood High School

| Thursday, Oct. 14 | Register Bayside Middle School

All clinics will be open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.