VB Health Dept. to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic at New Light Baptist Church on Oct. 13

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, a certified medical assistant prepares doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they’re confident both seniors and other vulnerable Americans seeking booster shots and parents anticipating approval of initial shots for young children will have easy access. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials with the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health are set to host a vaccine clinics at New Light Baptist Church on October 13.

The clinic will run from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at New Light Baptist Church, 5549 Indian River Road.

Health providers will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, they are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Officials say the third dose of the Moderna vaccine will also be available, as directed by the CDC, for those individuals who are immunocompromised. This includes people who have received an organ transplant, who are actively being treated for cancer, who have HIV, or are receiving any other treatment that affects their immune system.

Those under 18 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine and will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Walk-ins are accepted, however, advanced registration is encouraged.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.