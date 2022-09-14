VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Health Department will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on September 17.

According to a press release, the clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Kingdom Cathedral, located at 3820 Stoneshore Road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

All vaccination and boosters will be available at the clinic. People ages 5-7 will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The Food and Drug Administration granted Emergency Use Authorization on August 31 for the updated Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 bivalent vaccines (updated boosters) to be used as booster doses to prevent severe infection for people ages 12 and older.

Those who would like the updated booster need to have had their completed primary series or booster vaccination at least two months ago. Those who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago can now receive a second booster dose of the mRNA COVID-19 Bivalent vaccine.

It is recommended to consult with your healthcare provider to decide whether to receive a second booster.

Appointments for the clinic are encouraged, but walk-ins will still be accepted. Here are the links to schedule your appointment time:

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Vaccines for COVID-19” page.