VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will host a free COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, September 7.

According to a press release, the clinic will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the New Light Full Gospel Baptist Church, located at 5549 Indian River Road.

All vaccines and boosters will be available at the clinic. Those who are between the ages of 5 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

A second booster has now been recommended for certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 who received an initial booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine at least four months ago.

Appointments for the clinic are encouraged, however walk-ins will be accepted.

Visit the links below to schedule your appointment time:

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Vaccines for COVID-19” page.