VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Health Department will be hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on August 20.

The clinic will take place at Kingdom Cathedral at 3820 Stoneshore Road. from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All vaccines and boosters will be available at the clinic. Those who are between the ages of 5 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to get a vaccine.

A second booster shot is now recommended for certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 who received an initial booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine at least four months ago.

Appointments for the clinic are encouraged. but walk-ins will be accepted.

Visit the links below to schedule your appointment time:

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “Vaccines for COVID-19” page.