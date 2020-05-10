VB gym owner worries restrictions could put fitness facilities out of business

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Jeremy Levine is the owner of Vault Athletics and Fitness in Virginia Beach.



He says his business has been shut down since March 23 because of COVID-19. He says this has already drastically affected the fitness industry and was disappointed in Governor Northam’s plan for Phase 1 of opening the state.

“We have the ability to control our cleanliness how people enter our facilities and putting policies and procedures in place to prevent the spread of the COVID virus,” said Levine.

According to Northam’s plan for Phase 1, gyms must remain closed but can have limited outdoor classes. They must be limited to 10 people and people must be at least ten feet apart.



“Moving outside is a small solution, but because of the climate here in Virginia Beach, we could be limited by an outdoor workout and limited by the amount of space and gyms have parking lots and they’re in shopping centers,” he said.

Levine says he feels gym owners and personal trainers don’t have a voice in this. Levine says if his business was able to reopen, cleaning and sanitizing of equipment would be a top priority, something they’ve already prepared for.



“Secondly, our facility is 13,000 square feet. A lot of the other facilities in the area have large spaces too and just like a restaurant or a barbershop or hair salon, we can open up at social distancing low capacity to start our cash flow going,” said Levine.

He also thinks with social distancing guidelines in mind, that personal trainers could still work safely with clients.



“We have the ability to control our cleanliness how people enter our facilities and putting policies and procedures in place to prevent the spread of the covid virus,” said Levine.

He worries if limitations continue, fitness facilities will go out of business.

Latest Posts