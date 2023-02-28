VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The owners of a Virginia Beach grooming business have pleaded guilty to multiple charges of “inadequate care of animals.”

According to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Vickie and Jeffrey Piva, the owners of Blue Dog Pet Grooming, pleaded guilty on Monday to 15 criminal charges for inadequate care.

According to court documents, three standard poodles and one chihuahua mix were seized from the owners’ Virginia Beach home in January. Claims from animal control allege the couple “didn’t provide care for the four dogs.”

The couple also faces three charges relating to the grooming shop. Those charges include failing to provide sufficient housing, feed, water, exercise or care for animals in their custody.

Under the plea agreement, the Pivas agreed to never own a pet again except for the four dogs which will be returned to their ownership Tuesday.

Additionally, animal control officers will be allowed to search their home or businesses once a month for two years.