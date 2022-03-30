VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A group of local Girl Scouts is giving back.

Troop 18 in Virginia Beach has partnered with a nonprofit that helps children in foster care.

The initiative is part of Troop 18’s bronze award requirement. Bronze is the highest recognition Girl Scout Juniors can receive.

The troop tells 10 On Your Side 400,000 children are in foster care nationwide, 5,000 in Virginia and 257 in Virginia Beach.

“It was really surprising. I was not expecting that many foster kids to be in our state or even our whole country,” said Girl Scout Olivia Barrett.

Olivia Barrett and Marisa Phillips, both in Troop 18, tell 10 On Your Side they’re taking on a different project this year.

“Learning about foster care and helping kids that are going to a foster home,” Phillips explained.

(Photo courtesy: Girl Scouts Troop 18)

(Photo courtesy: Girl Scouts Troop 18)

(Photo courtesy: Girl Scouts Troop 18)

The girls partnered with Connect With a Wish, collecting supplies for children transitioning into foster care. Many they say who have to leave their belongings behind. Sandy Barrett co-leads the Troop with Amy Phillips.

“In the middle of the night. They may have to leave from school, so they’re not always able to bring the necessities they need,” Sandy Barrett stated.

So far, the girls have collected 40 bags worth of supplies.

“A blanket, toothbrush, toothpaste, a flashlight, books, crayons, something to color with,” Olivia Barrett said.

They also made blankets and handwritten notes of encouragement.

“That was something that they didn’t know a lot about and the point of the bronze award is not only to make a difference but also to become compassionate about something new,” Amy Phillips explained.

The Troop is collecting donations for their ‘Handle with Care’ bags through the end of the month and has wishlists on Amazon and Target.