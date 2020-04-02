Live Now
VB food trucks authorized to operate in non-residential areas with certain restrictions

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Food trucks have become a community favorite as we see them pop up at festivals, farmer’s markets, and even outside our place of business.

In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus and keep residents safe, Virginia Beach city officials are allowing mobile food trucks to operate in non-residential areas but under certain restrictions until June 1.

According to city officials, operation is allowed so long as the trucks:

  • Only locate on private property in non-residential areas, with approval of property owner
  • Have all applicable approvals and certifications from the Health Department
  • Are not located on the public right-of-way and may not sell food from the street

