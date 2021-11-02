VB flood mitigation bond referendum passes; city to borrow $567.5 million to fund 21 projects

Note: the video above originally aired on October 8, 2021.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach voters overwhelmingly approved a proposal to raise real estate taxes in order to fund several fund flood mitigation projects.

With over 36,000 residents voting yes on the referendum, the city will borrow $567.5 million to fund 21 flood protection projects that’ll be completed in six to seven years.

The projects, which vary from the construction of new pump stations to the planting of new marshlands in Back Bay, were chosen by city staff either because of their ability to address significant community flooding concerns or because of their ability to be “shovel ready” according to city staff. The individual projects range in cost estimates from $940,000 to improve drainage on Eastern Shore Drive to more than $92 million to improve drainage in the central resort district at the Oceanfront.

In the ODU analysis, economists found the construction itself could result in an economic impact of $371.5 million and 3,300 jobs in the next decade.

However, it’s the taxpayers who will fund it all.

The city estimates that in order to repay the general obligation bonds, the city real estate tax would need to increase between 4.3 and 6.4 cents per $100 of a home’s assessed value. That would bring the city’s rate to, at most, $1.05 per $100 of a home’s assessed value, which is currently the rate of neighboring Chesapeake.

That means a homeowner could expect to pay $10 to $14 more per month or $115 to $171 per year on their real estate taxes.

This bond is the first real estate tax rate increase since 2019 in the city. This past year, the real estate tax rate was lowered.

Within three weeks of the election, the City Council will: