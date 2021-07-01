VB first responders searching for lost hiker in First Landing State Park

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach EMS, fire crews and Navy resources worked together Thursday night to search for a lost hiker in First Landing State Park.

Virginia Beach EMS said they were still searching for the hiker around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Dispatchers said the initial call came in just after 8 p.m.

Virginia Beach EMS said darkness and weather were affecting the search efforts.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.