VB firefighters responding to two-alarm apartment fire in Hilltop area

A fire tore through the roof of an apartment building on Chantilly Court in Virginia Beach on January 22, 2020.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach firefighters are battling a two-alarm apartment fire in the Hilltop area Wednesday morning.

The fire is in the 1900 block of Chantilly Court, just off First Colonial Road near IHOP and Pizza Hut.

Firefighters got the call just before 5:30 a.m. They were still at the scene with several ladder trucks at 6:40 a.m., but appeared to have extinguished the flames.

There’s no word of any injuries at this time, but photos from the scene show the blaze tore through the roof of the three-story apartment building.

