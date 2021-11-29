VB firefighters respond to attic fire on Shenstone Circle

Fire on Shenstone Circle in Virginia Beach on Nov. 29, 2021. (WAVY photo/Drew Robinson)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a fire in a home’s attic Monday night in Virginia Beach.

Dispatchers said the call reporting the fire came in just before 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Shenstone Circle.

As of 8:15 p.m., the incident was still listed as a working fire.

Dispatchers confirmed the fire was in the attic, but did not have details on if there were any injuries or anyone displaced.

Fire on Shenstone Circle in Virginia Beach on Nov. 29, 2021. (WAVY photo/Drew Robinson)

Fire on Shenstone Circle in Virginia Beach on Nov. 29, 2021. (WAVY photo/Drew Robinson)

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.