VB firefighters respond to attic fire on Shenstone Circle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a fire in a home’s attic Monday night in Virginia Beach.
Dispatchers said the call reporting the fire came in just before 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Shenstone Circle.
As of 8:15 p.m., the incident was still listed as a working fire.
Dispatchers confirmed the fire was in the attic, but did not have details on if there were any injuries or anyone displaced.
