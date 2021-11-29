VB firefighters respond to attic fire on Shenstone Circle

Virginia Beach

Fire on Shenstone Circle in Virginia Beach on Nov. 29, 2021. (WAVY photo/Drew Robinson)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a fire in a home’s attic Monday night in Virginia Beach.

Dispatchers said the call reporting the fire came in just before 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Shenstone Circle.

As of 8:15 p.m., the incident was still listed as a working fire.

Dispatchers confirmed the fire was in the attic, but did not have details on if there were any injuries or anyone displaced.

  • Fire on Shenstone Circle in Virginia Beach on Nov. 29, 2021. (WAVY photo/Drew Robinson)
WAVY TV 10