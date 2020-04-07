VB firefighters rescue injured man from tree — then finish his yard work

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local man was doing some yard work Monday evening when he was injured trimming a tree.

Firefighters responded to the Virginia Beach yard around 6 p.m. after receiving a call saying the man was injured “in the tree.”

Once at the home, crews say they helped the hurt man down a ladder and took him to a hospital. Others who were still on scene realized the branch he’d been working on was still up… so they finished the job.

When the branch was finally down, the fire crew cut up the wood and stacked the pieces off to the side.

