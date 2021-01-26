VB fire officials report increase in ‘youth-set’ fires

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach fire officials are putting out a public service announcement after seeing a recent increase in fires set by juveniles.

Fire officials say big fires start small — that means eliminating a child’s access to matches and lighters.

Officials also urge families to teach children that fire-starting tools and materials are for adults and are not toys.

“While it is normal for children to be naturally curious about fire, starting fires and experimenting with fire is not,” the Virginia Beach Fire Department website reads. “Children underestimate how quickly fire can spread and become a potentially deadly situation.”

The fire department offers various educational materials and resources for parents, caregivers, teachers and guidance counselors on fire safety for children.

Visit the VBFD website for more information on youth fire safety.