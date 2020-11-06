VB Fire, former WAVY employee, released from hospital after October accident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side has an update on an accident involving a Virginia Beach Fire Department employee.

The department’s public information officer, Art Kohn, sustained serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while walking along Rudee Point Road last month.

Prior to this career, Kohn worked for many years at WAVY TV 10 as a photographer and military reporter.

On Friday, Nov. 6, the fire department confirmed that Kohn has been released from the hospital.

Spokesperson Amy Mack said Kohn is continuing to recover and is requesting privacy at this time.

Police issued a traffic citation to the driver involved in the Oct. 13 incident, for failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Latest Posts