VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Fire Department is responding to a two-alarm fire in Virginia Beach on Sunday afternoon.

On April 2, VBFD tweeted that they were working a two-alarm fire on the 3300 block of Lakecrest Road.

Dispatcher said the call for the fire came in around 1:36 p.m.

3300 BLK Lakecrest Road. pic.twitter.com/A1XoY0TcmQ — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) April 2, 2023 Virginia Beach Fire Department tweet