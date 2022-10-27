VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department announced their 2022 Firefighter of the Year Wednesday.

According to a press release, Master Firefighter Vincent G. Smith III was given the prestigious award during VBFD’s annual award ceremony.

Firefighter of the Year is awarded to a firefighter that demonstrates the following department values:

Service – Professional and trained workforce, providing for others before self.

Caring – Using empathy and sympathy for addressing situations.

Honesty – Just behavior principled in intention and actions.

Trust – Reliance on the department and individuals following our core values.

Integrity – Moral and ethical conduct at all times

Smith has been with VBFD since February 2014 and is described by peers as being someone that, “embodies what it means to be a firefighter.”

To watch the presentation of the award to MFF Smith, click here.