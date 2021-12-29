VB Fire Department looking to bring on up to 60 new recruits in the new year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Between retirements and the opening of a new station, the Virginia Beach Fire Department is looking for dozens of new recruits in the new year.

Battalion Chief Lorna Trent has been with the department for almost 20 years and says the department does a lot more than just put out fires.

“It’s not just a job, it’s a career but it’s also a family,” she said. “This is one of the few jobs that on day one when you go out, everything you do has a direct, positive impact In your community.”

She says seeing the direct, positive impact she had on the community encouraged her to stick around and grow through the ranks of the department.

“You get to see the immediate result and the impact you have,” she said. “So for me, service has always been part of my core and it’s something I really value. And the teamwork concept.”

The department is looking to hire between 40 to 60 new recruits, whether certified or uncertified. Those interested will go through a six-month training program which includes EMT training and different fire safety training. Trent says there are also numerous opportunities for growth within the department in specialty teams.

“We have a lot of opportunities within the department and we’ll provide that training for those different opportunities such as the marine team, hazmat, technical rescue, some of those specialty companies,” she said.

All training is free and current staff say they’re looking for motivated people who want to give back to the community.

“We’re looking for good people who want to have a career, that want to work, that want to be part of a team and want to be successful,” said Trent. “We’re really looking for people who are dedicated and want to help out their community.”

The applications are open until Jan. 24.

If you’d like to apply, use this link to fill out an application and find out the requirements before you apply.