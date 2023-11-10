VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department has announced their Firefighter of the Year winner.

Captain Scott M. Springer was named the Virginia Beach Fire Department’s 2023 Firefighter of the Year at the annual awards ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 8. This year’s award was presented by John Allen, Product Manager at STIHL.

Captain Scott M. Springer (Courtesy: VBFD)

The Firefighter of the Year award is presented to the firefighter that embraces and demonstrates the department’s core values:

Service – Professional and trained workforce, providing for others before self.

– Professional and trained workforce, providing for others before self. Caring – Using empathy and sympathy for addressing situations.

– Using empathy and sympathy for addressing situations. Honesty – Just behavior principled in intention and actions.

– Just behavior principled in intention and actions. Trust – Reliance on the department and individuals following the core values.

– Reliance on the department and individuals following the core values. Integrity– Moral and ethical conduct at all times.

Springer has been with the VBFD since Jan. 1, 2013. His peers have noted that Springer is motivated, compassionate and that he maintains high standards for himself and those around him, while always remaining humble.

The entire service awards ceremony and presentation to Captain Springer can be found on their Facebook page here.