VB fire department asking for public feedback on services

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department has put out a call for resident feedback on fire-rescue services they provide to the community.

On Friday, the city asked residents to share their opinions and suggestions through an online survey.

Results from the survey will be used in the department’s “continuous improvement process,” which will help develop the department’s strategic business plan and its pursuit of departmental accreditation, the city’s news release said.

The survey is open through Nov. 30.

The survey can be accessed here: publicinput.com/VBFDSurvey

More information on the fire department can be found here: VBgov.com/Fire.