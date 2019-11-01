Breaking News
Former James City County investigator arrested on child porn charges

VB fire department asking for public feedback on services

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy: Darnell Evan, Virginia Beach Fire Department.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department has put out a call for resident feedback on fire-rescue services they provide to the community.

On Friday, the city asked residents to share their opinions and suggestions through an online survey.

Results from the survey will be used in the department’s “continuous improvement process,” which will help develop the department’s strategic business plan and its pursuit of departmental accreditation, the city’s news release said.

The survey is open through Nov. 30.

The survey can be accessed here: publicinput.com/VBFDSurvey

More information on the fire department can be found here: VBgov.com/Fire.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10