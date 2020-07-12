Virginia Beach Farmers Market Summer Carnival now open

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Summer Carnival, hosted by Boardwalk Attractions, featured at the VB Farmers Market is now open.
From July 9 to August 22, the carnival will be open Thursday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 3640 Dam Neck Road in Virginia Beach.
Rides take between two and four tickets which run from $1.25 for a single, 25 for $25, and 50 for $45.
More information can be found on the VB Farmers Market Facebook, Boardwalk Attractions Facebook, or by calling 757-617-8204.
