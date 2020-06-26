VBEMS Basic Life Support Academy now open and accepting applications

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services has reopened the Basic Life Support (BLS) Academy and is now accepting enrollment applications.

The program is for volunteers to become a certified EMT, serve on the Support Services Team, as well as the Marine Rescue Team.

The BLS Academy classes are 16 weeks long. During this time, participants will learn how to operate emergency vehicles, provide patient care, and treat all patients with dignity, respect, and compassion.

For more information visit the Virginia Beach EMS website at vbems.com/join or call 757-385-1999 to speak with membership coordinators.

“They will be happy to tell you all about this unique EMS system and the opportunities they have to offer,” said Public Affairs Officer Jennifer Long. “Virginia Beach EMS looks forward to having you as part of the volunteer rescue squads of Virginia Beach.”

