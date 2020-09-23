VB emergency management director recognized as best in the state

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Coronavirus delayed the ceremony for months, but on Tuesday, the Virginia Beach director of emergency management was recognized as the best in the state.

Erin Sutton was named top for her position earlier this year for her work in 2019.

That included several hurricanes and helping the city heal in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Building 2 of the city Municipal Center.

Sutton has been the director of emergency services in Virginia Beach for four years and worked 15 years in the department.

She tells 10 On Your Side it was an honor to be given the award.

“To be recognized in the Commonwealth of Virginia by emergency managers and professionals in this role is very flattering and we’ve had a very busy last few years and we’ve done a lot of work, so it’s nice to be recognized,” Sutton said.

Sutton has also served the community in the past as Virginia Beach’s manager of environmental health.

Latest Posts: