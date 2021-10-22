VB Deputy City Manager Ron Williams leaves job after nearly 5 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Deputy City Manager Ron Williams is leaving after almost five years on the job.
“Ron has been an invaluable resource to me as the new manager and his work has made Virginia Beach better. I am grateful for his service and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career,” City Manager Patrick Duhaney said in a statement.
Duhaney wished him well in the future.
Per city spokeswoman Julie Hill, Williams is leaving to “pursue new opportunities.”
Williams has held the job since 2016.
In Virginia Beach, Williams helped negotiate the terms of the deal to redevelop the Dome site and currently was leading the team informing voters of the bond referendum on flooding.
Prior to Virginia Beach, Williams was deputy city manager of Norfolk and is the son of Ron Williams Sr., who is currently running for his 11th term as Suffolk’s treasurer.
