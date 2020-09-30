VB deputy city manager of public safety to retire at end of the year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A city leader in Virginia Beach is set to retire.

WAVY’s Jason Marks reports that Deputy City Manager of Public Safety Steve Cover will retire at the end of 2020.

Cover, a Virginia Beach native, was appointed to the position in October 2016 by then-City Manager Dave Hansen. He had served as the city fire chief since 2007 after starting his career as a volunteer firefighter at age 16.

In the role, Cover oversaw the Virginia Beach Police Department, Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, Emergency Communications and Citizen Services (911/311) and the Office of Emergency Management.

Cover also previously served as the past president of the Virginia Fire Chiefs Association, was the 2015 Virginia Fire Chief of the Year and was a member of Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s transition team, according to the city.

