VB Dept. of Public Health, VB City Public Schools hosting webinar to answer your COVID-19 questions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health and the Virginia Beach City Public Schools are hosting a town-hall style webinar.
The webinar is set for Thursday, Feb. 3, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. During the event, health officials will discuss and answer questions about updated Virginia Department of Health guidance regarding COVID-19 management and safety measures.
In late January, Virginia Beach school officials decided to retain their universal mask requirement, but will also give families the option to “opt out” of the requirement.
The school board voted 9-2 Thursday night to adjust the mask policy.
The guests at the webinar will include Virginia Beach Health District Director Caitlin Pedati, M.D., Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence and Chief Operations Officer Jack Freeman.
Community members are invited to send their questions using this form til Feb. 1.
To register for the webinar, click here.
After registration, you’ll receive an email with details on accessing the webinar.
