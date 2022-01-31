VB Dept. of Public Health, VB City Public Schools hosting webinar to answer your COVID-19 questions

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health and the Virginia Beach City Public Schools are hosting a town-hall style webinar.

The webinar is set for Thursday, Feb. 3, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. During the event, health officials will discuss and answer questions about updated Virginia Department of Health guidance regarding COVID-19 management and safety measures.

In late January, Virginia Beach school officials decided to retain their universal mask requirement, but will also give families the option to “opt out” of the requirement.

The school board voted 9-2 Thursday night to adjust the mask policy.

The guests at the webinar will include Virginia Beach Health District Director Caitlin Pedati, M.D., Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence and Chief Operations Officer Jack Freeman.

