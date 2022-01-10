VB Dept. of Health hosting free, appointment-only COVID-19 testing clinics this week

A member of the Salt Lake County Health Department COVID-19 testing staff performs a test on Gary Mackelprang outside the Salt Lake County Health Department Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Health will host COVID-19 testing events this week.

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, local health officials are hosting a testing clinic at Kingdom Cathedral, 3820 Stoneshore Road which is located at 3820 Stoneshore Road. The clinic is from 3 to 6 p.m.

To make an appointment, CLICK HERE. Walk-ins will not be accommodated.

Also, from Jan. 12 through 14, local health officials host another COVID-19 testing clinic, from 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Pembroke Office which is located at 4452 Corporation Lane.

Appointment links are listed below:

Wednesday, Jan. 12 – No appointments available

Thursday, Jan. 13 – CLICK HERE for an appointment

Friday, Jan. 14 – CLICK HERE for an appointment

PCR testing will be free for all ages. Rapid testing will not be available at these event.

Masks are required, and children ages 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Officials from the Virginia Department of Health stress that everyone must have an appointment.

To find additional local testing locations click this link: Local Testing Locator

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.